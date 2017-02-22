Are You Looking for a Job?

Eastern Maine Development Corporation’s workforce programs are available to assist individuals with job opportunities, educational programming, and skills training. These services are available to eligible individuals free of charge. You may be eligible for these free services if you are receiving TANF, General Assistance or SNAP benefits; homeless or residing in temporary housing; experiencing a barrier to employment; or you have collected unemployment in the last six months.

Assistance such as industry certifications and college tuition, along with on-the-job training, career guidance, resume writing and interview preparation is available.

To find out more, contact Susan at Eastern Maine Development Corporation, 207-561-4053.

