Are Plastics Contaminating our Bay?

Gene Randall
By Eden Buron
Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 10:48 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine

Belfast – Are Plastics Contaminating our Bay? 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Belfast Free Library. Hear speakers Madelyn Woods from the Marine Environmental Research Institute and Sarah Lakeman from the Natural Resources Council of Maine discuss the harmful effects of plastics in our environment and how a ban on single-use plastic bags will make a difference. For more information email: banthebaginbelfast@yahoo.com. Sponsored by Ban the Bag in Belfast.

