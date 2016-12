Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bangor Mall, Islandport Press kiosk, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Local author Ardeana Hamlin will sign copies of her books, including the 30th anniversary edition of the original “Pink Chimneys” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Islandport Press book kiosk at the Bangor Mall, Stillwater Avenue.

