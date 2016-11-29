Ardeana Hamlin Debuts 30th Anniversary Edition of Pink Chimneys

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-846-3344

November 28, 2016 (YARMOUTH, Maine) – Since it was published in 1987, “Pink Chimneys” has captivated readers of all ages for its strong storytelling and historical take on three women living in 19th century Bangor, Maine. The compelling story was so popular, it lead to two follow-up novels with Islandport Press—”Abbott’s Reach” and “The Havener Sisters.”

In “Pink Chimneys,” author Ardeana Hamlin tells the story of Maude, a headstrong midwife; Fanny, the rags-to-riches housemistress of the infamous Pink Chimneys brothel; and Elizabeth, an orphaned, demure seamstress. The women form unlikely alliances and discover the strength to overcome the odds in a culture that tries to limit their potential. The updated edition includes a prologue by Hamlin titled, “Thirty Years with Pink Chimneys” and a Q+A for book groups.

Join Hamlin as she debuts the 30th anniversary edition of “Pink Chimneys,” on Wednesday, November 30, at Bangor Public Library Community Room, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine, from 6 to 8 p.m. Books will be for sale via The Briar Patch bookstore, and Hamlin will sign copies after the discussion.

About the author: Ardeana Hamlin grew up in Bingham, Maine, in the 1950s and 1960s, in the days of river drives, veneer mills, and woods operations. Hamlin wrote her first story at age 12 and her first poem at age 16. Over the years, she’s worked a variety of different jobs, including family planning specialist, waitress, babysitter, recreation coordinator, copy editor, columnist, and seamstress. She also worked as a Bangor Daily News newspaper journalist for over half a decade. Hamlin is the author of four novels, “Pink Chimneys,” “A Dream of Paris,” “Abbott’s Reach,” and “The Havener Sisters.” Her hobbies include knitting, creating fiber art pieces, and gardening. She has lived for forty years in the same neighborhood in Hampden, Maine.

