April Vacation Camp Week at the Museum & Theatre!

Monday, April 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, April 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME
For more information: 2078281234; kitetails.org/
Looking for adventure this week? We have five days of vacation camp to spark your curiosity, challenge your senses and, of course, help you meet new friends! The theme of our April vacation camp is All About the Ocean! Learn about oceanography and marine life, create art inspired by ocean animals, and even see our ocean play, The Little Mermaid!
Get a sneak peek behind the scenes and explore before the Museum & Theatre is open to the public. Thrive with a small group. We keep our camp size small so campers get the attention they need and deserve. Designed for ages 5-8.
Register for one day or the whole week! $35/member per day, $40/visitor per day OR $135/member, $160/visitor ($40 savings for the week!). Register online, call (207) 828-1234 ext. 231, or stop by the front desk. Please sign up early! This camp requires three or more registrations to run, and may be cancelled if sufficient registrations are not received by 5pm April 14.
~ Sea Monster and Mer-folk Monday
~ Ocean Art Tuesday
~ Science of the Sea Wednesday
~ Theatre Thursday
~ Friday: Ancient Tales From the Sea!
