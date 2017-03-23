Friday, April 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Wilson Museum's Hutchins Education Center, 112 Perkins Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org
Wilson Museum’s second April Coffee House will take place on Friday, April 7th from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with three musical offerings to help clear out the winter blues. Add a steaming cup of Bucklyn Coffee with some delicious baked goods in the sparkling ambiance of the Hutchins Education Center in Castine and you have a laid-back evening of acoustic entertainment not to be missed.
Returning this year will be the Pleasant Street Band, a group of Maine Maritime Academy students with a smooth, soulful sound as well as the Leftovers, Blue Hill’s premiere semi-unprofessional musical ensemble featuring a unique combination of rhythm and blues, funk and soul. New to the Coffee House will be Sorcha Cribben-MerrillSorcha Cribben-Merrill, a nationally recognized singer-songwriter who composes stirring music steeped in folk, blues, jazz and soul, and performs with a powerful, sultry voice.
The Coffee House is free and open to the public. Baked goods and Bucklyn Coffee will be available by donation – funds raised will go toward educational programming at the Wilson Museum. See you there!
