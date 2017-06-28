“Appreciating Paper: Art’s Best Supporting Actor”

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Visual Arts Center, Kresge Auditorium, 239 Maine St, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895983&rid=104067
How did historic European artists choose their papers? Since when are drawings on paper considered art? When did we begin to speak of “works on paper”? Ruth Fine, former curator of special projects in modern art, National Gallery of Art, and Marjorie Shelley, Sherman Fairchild Conservator in Charge, The Metropolitan provide answers.
Sponsored by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.
