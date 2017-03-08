Appraisal Day

By Katie Worthing
Posted March 08, 2017, at 11:44 a.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Start gathering your antiques, collectibles, and mystery objects for Yarmouth Historical Society’s Appraisal Day on Saturday, April 8, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. This long-standing fundraiser returns this spring with appraisers Colleen Donovan and Christopher Considine from Foreside Antiques in Falmouth. Their talented team of appraisers will help you uncover the history and value of your favorite objects. Prices are as follows: $10 for 1 item; $18 for 2 items; $25 for 3 items. The first item is free for current members of Yarmouth Historical Society. Limit of 3 items per person. Single items only; please no large collections.

