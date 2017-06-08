Homestead

Apple Jelly, Snowballs, and Rural Sociability in 19th Century Recipes

Dr. Rachel Snell
Valerie Messana | BDN
Dr. Rachel Snell
By Valerie Messana
Posted June 08, 2017, at 3:37 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Wilson Museum, Hutchins Education Center, Perkins St., Castine, Maine

For more information: 2073269247; wilsonmuseum.org

Tuesday, June 20 (3 – 5 p.m.): Apple Jelly, Snowballs, and Rural Sociability in 19th Century Recipes, presented by Dr. Rachel Snell, professor at the University of Maine, Orono. Dr. Snell will be giving a talk on cooking, dining, and etiquette in the 19th century. During the program, she will be preparing 2 dishes for participants to sample. The program is free of charge and will be held at the Hutchins Education Center. For more information, contact the Museum (207) 326-9247 or info@wilsonmuseum.org.

