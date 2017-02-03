Appalachian Odyssey Armchair Adventure @ Vose Library on 2/11

Appalachian Odyssey
Appalachian Odyssey
Jeffrey Ryan
Jeffrey Ryan
By Vose Library
Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 11:55 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/appalachian-odyssey-author-visit/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union

** Appalachian Odyssey – Author Talk/Armchair Adventure

** Saturday, February 11, 1pm.

Jeffrey Ryan is the author of Appalachian Odyssey, an enduring story told through a refreshing blend of history, photography and wit. This Appalachian Trail book is an uplifting reminder that the most meaningful accomplishments in life rarely happen overnight, but are achieved by making steady progress toward our goals. Talk followed by questions and answers and book signing. Part of our Armchair Adventure Series. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police identify body found behind Dunkin’ Donuts in Thomaston
  2. State police charge Fort Kent man with impersonating a police officer
  3. Police: Maine teen inside home during burglary helps locate suspect
  4. ‘Everything has been insane’ for Maine artist who drew black Rosie the Riveter for The New Yorker‘Everything has been insane’ for Maine artist who drew black Rosie the Riveter for The New Yorker
  5. Bangor airport to serve American Airlines flights to Charlotte, North CarolinaBangor airport to serve American Airlines flights to Charlotte, North Carolina

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs