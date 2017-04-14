Apollo and Daphne

By Monica Kelly,
Posted April 14, 2017, at 3:09 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Rockport Opera House (TBD), 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/apollo-and-daphne/

Two tellings of the Apollo and Daphne myth in which the independent-minded nymph Daphne resists the amorous advances of sun-god Apollo by changing into a beautiful tree with glossy, evergreen leaves. Conrad Cummings’ Where I Live was commissioned for a colloquium on the Baroque in contemporary architecture and music at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and is a setting of a gorgeous poem by Anne Sexton. We are delighted that the composer will join us in Maine for this performance. Händel’s secular cantata for two voices is ambitious and compelling. Pedja Muzijevic will direct the singers and baroque instrumental ensemble from the harpsichord.

Program subject to change

CONRAD CUMMINGS Where I Live (1988)

HÄNDEL Apollo e Dafne (HWV 122)

Tickets: $100 All ages

