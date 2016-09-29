Antiques Appraisals in Prospect

Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Prospect Community Center, 959 Bangor Road (1A), Prospect, Maine For more information: 207 567 3170

On Monday, Oct 10th at 7:00 PM professional auctioneer Mark Bradstreet will offer appraisals of antiques at the Prospect Community Center. Attendees are invited to bring two or three items they would like to have evaluated or identified. Mr. Bradstreet and his wife Linda have owned and operated DownEast Auctions in Searsport since 1993. He has particular expertise in US and foreign currencies, but will be happy to examine anything old, curious or collectable.

Story continues below advertisement.

This event, sponsored by the Prospect Historical Society, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. The Community Center is located at 959 Bangor Rd in Prospect. For more information call 207 567-3170.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →