Saturday, March 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Russell Boucher, 15 McKenzie Drive, Fort Kent, ME - Maine For more information: 2078343857

The Carter Brook Sno Birds Snowmobile Club is hosting their annual Antique Snowmobile Parade and ride to the clubhouse, Saturday, March 5. It will begin right after the last CanAm musher departs from the start gate, around 11am. Registrations begin at 8 am in the S.W. Collins parking lot on Main Street in Fort Kent. Pre-registration is recommended by contacting Russell Boucher at 834-3857. A $10 fee includes the ride and a sticker. Lunch will be available at the clubhouse.

