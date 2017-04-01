Anti-aging Foot Fitness Workshop at Belfast Yoga Studio

Taking care of your feet is the ultimate anti-aging treatment. Come to the Belfast Yoga Studio next Sunday, April 9, 2-5pm to experience our Happy Feet class that will give you simple proactive tools and solutions that can help you alleviate pain and prevent it.

The feet provide essential support and balance for the rest of the body and so you must take care of them. So many unnecessary injuries in the knees, hips and lower back are caused by a lack of strong foundation in the feet.

The Yamuna® Foot Fitness program is a simple, easy to use system that educates you on proper foot function, how to improve gait, alignment, prevent and correct common foot problems, and how to maintain strong, toned and flexible feet throughout your life.

Did you know a quarter of your bones are in the feet? In fact, our feet are the foundation of the body and that is essential for everyone at any fitness level. Strengthen your feet and you will strengthen the whole body with Yamuna® Foot Fitness.

Make them strong and healthy and they will take you where you want to go. Yamuna® Foot Fitness was developed to increase flexibility, bring back movement and separation of the bones of the foot, improve muscle tone and increase circulation and to “get your shoes out of your feet.” Marianna is also one of the few Yamuna practitioners, that is fully certified in both Yamuna® Foot Fitness as well as advanced Yamuna® Foot Fitness.

This class will give you the tools to learn to free the legs above and below the knee and, as a result, move easily from the hips allowing you to improve your stride and increase your range of motion. If you have them please bring your own Balls and Foot Tools.

The cost of the class is $45 prepaid or $50 at the door, space permitting. You can register or pay with your credit card at www.belfastyoga.com, where you can also find out more about Marianna Moll and Yamuna® Body Rolling. If you have never done Yamuna Foot Fitness, before registering please call and consult with Marianna at 338-3930.

