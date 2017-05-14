Anthony Doerr event to benefit Wayfinder Schools

Thursday, May 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, ME
For more information: wayfinderschools.org
On Thursday, May 25, Wayfinder Schools will welcome Anthony Doerr, Pulitzer Prize winning author of All The Light We Cannot See, to The Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland. Doerr will be joined by Pulitzer Prize winning writer Richard Russo, author of Everybody’s Fool, for a reading and lively conversation about all things writing. The reading and conversation will start at 7pm, and will be preceded by a reception with the authors at 6pm.
Generous reception sponsors include Pratt Abbott, R.M. Davis, Coffee by Design, MacPage, Systems Engineering and The Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust. Reading sponsors include Salt Associates, Clark Insurance, HM Payson, HUB/Norton, People’s United Bank, Unum, Bangor Savings Bank, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, The Inn at Longley Medical, Veroneau Insurance, Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, and Print: A Bookstore.
Catering will be provided by Kitchen Chicks Catering and the media sponsor is Maine Magazine.
Reception tickets are $100 and reading tickets are $40. All proceeds benefit Wayfinder Schools, an alternative high school for teen parents and at-risk youth in Maine. Tickets and more information are available at www.wayfinderschools.org.
