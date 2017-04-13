Annual Yard Sale to Benefit OceanView Resident Assistance Fund

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Lunt Auditorium, OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth, Maine
For more information: (207) 781-4460 ; oceanviewrc.com/sale/
Join OceanView at Falmouth for their annual yard sale to benefit their resident assistance fund.
With a collection of jewelry, glass, china, antiques, furniture, art, frames, linens, toys, sports equipment, household and kitchen items; you won’t want to miss our Annual Yard Sale!
As a community that cares deeply about its members, the residents of OceanView have created a special fund to assist residents in need. With individual gifts and a variety of fundraising activities like our Annual Yard Sale, the fund continues to help residents on our campus.
The OceanView Resident Assistance Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
