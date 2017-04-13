Homestead

Annual Yard Sale to Benefit OceanView Resident Assistance Fund

By Broadreach Public Relations
Posted April 13, 2017, at 1:22 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Lunt Auditorium, OceanView at Falmouth, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth, Maine

For more information: (207) 781-4460 ; oceanviewrc.com/sale/

Join OceanView at Falmouth for their annual yard sale to benefit their resident assistance fund.

With a collection of jewelry, glass, china, antiques, furniture, art, frames, linens, toys, sports equipment, household and kitchen items; you won’t want to miss our Annual Yard Sale!

As a community that cares deeply about its members, the residents of OceanView have created a special fund to assist residents in need. With individual gifts and a variety of fundraising activities like our Annual Yard Sale, the fund continues to help residents on our campus.

The OceanView Resident Assistance Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

