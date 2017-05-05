Annual Super Fine Trunk Sale – Time to Register

By HospiceVolunteers
Posted May 05, 2017, at 1:41 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Waldo County General Hospital, 118 Northport Ave, belfast, maine

For more information: 207 939 2677; hospicevolunteersofwaldocounty.org/

Time to secure your spot for the Annual Trunk Sale. Places going fast. Great place to come and sell your stuff, or shop and enjoy the food, fun and music from Belfast Bay Fiddlers.

Fee per Car Trunk $15.00. Canopy Tents welcome. Registration Fee goes to support Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County.

To reserve email: hvowc1@gmail.com

or mail a check to HVOWC PO Box 772, Belfast Me 04915

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sheriff: Maine weatherman who died would have been charged in sexual assault caseSheriff: Maine weatherman who died would have been charged in sexual assault case
  2. Flooding hitting sections of Golden Road and MillinocketFlooding hitting sections of Golden Road and Millinocket
  3. Family booted from Delta flight, threatened with jail for not giving up toddler’s seatFamily booted from Delta flight, threatened with jail for not giving up toddler’s seat
  4. Judge: Maine man is competent to be tried for murderJudge: Maine man is competent to be tried for murder
  5. Coast Guard calls off search for Florida sailor who was headed to MaineCoast Guard calls off search for Florida sailor who was headed to Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs