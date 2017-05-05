Annual Super Fine Trunk Sale – Time to Register

Saturday, June 10, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Waldo County General Hospital, 118 Northport Ave, belfast, maine
For more information: 207 939 2677; hospicevolunteersofwaldocounty.org/
Time to secure your spot for the Annual Trunk Sale. Places going fast. Great place to come and sell your stuff, or shop and enjoy the food, fun and music from Belfast Bay Fiddlers.
Fee per Car Trunk $15.00. Canopy Tents welcome. Registration Fee goes to support Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County.
To reserve email: hvowc1@gmail.com
or mail a check to HVOWC PO Box 772, Belfast Me 04915
