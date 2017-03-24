Annual Student Art Show at the Blue Hill Public Library

The Blue Hill Public Library will be hosting the annual Student Art Show during the month of April. Students from the Blue Hill Peninsula have been invited to share their talent and creativity–expressed in watercolors, pen and ink, ceramics, sculpture, collages, yarn and woven items, and much more. Creative work will be exhibited throughout the entire library, on almost every wall and counter, upstairs and down. This show is a favorite with the public every year.

Everyone is invited to a reception to celebrate the artists and their teachers on Friday, April 7th, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Supported by the Friends of the Library, this reception is a good time to view the artwork, meet some of the artists, and enjoy some refreshments. For more information, please call Libby at 374-5515.

