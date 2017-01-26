Annual Spruce Mountain Basketball Jamboree

JAY, Maine — Spruce Mountain Middle School Sports Boosters will hold its annual Spruce Mount Jamboree Junior High School travel team tournament for grades four-eight, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12, at Spruce Mountain Middle and High schools. It is open to varsity and junior varsity middle school and travel team programs but is limited to eight boys and eight girls teams per bracket. Teams must be from the same town or school district. Tourney is double elimination, one game championship. Trophies, T-shirts, shooting competitions and concessions. Junior varsity tourney is one day, pool play to championship, with three-game guarantee. JV girls Saturday; JV boys Sunday. Strong sixth grade teams may enter. Teams expected to bring home and away jerseys and a scorekeeper. Cost $175 per team. To sign up, contact Mark at eclerck@aol.com or 592-9268 by Jan. 28.

