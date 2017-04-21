Annual Spring Cleanup Day at Woodlawn

Saturday, April 29, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org
Ellsworth: Woodlawn is holding its annual Spring Clean Up Day on Saturday, April 29, 8:00 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are invited to join the Woodlawn staff for lawn raking, garden clean-up and other tasks needed to prepare the property for the summer season. Volunteers are asked to bring their own rake and gloves and Woodlawn will provide light refreshments.
Local high school students are encouraged to participate in cleanup day as it provides a great opportunity to earn their required community service hours. According to executive director, Joshua Torrance, “Cleanup day is always a lot of fun with adults and students working shoulder to shoulder to help us get the work done.” For questions and information, call 667-8671 or email events@woodlawnmuseum.org
Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.
