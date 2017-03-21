Annual spaghetti supper and silent auction March 22 to benefit The Animal Orphanage in Old Town

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Old Town Elks Hall, 290 4th St., Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-299-7324
OLD TOWN, Maine — The annual spaghetti supper and silent auction to benefit The Animal Orphanage will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Old Town Elks Hall, 290 4th St.
The menu will include homemade spaghetti sauces, salad, dessert and drink.
There will be a silent auction and soft music by deejay Rick Fournier.
For information, call 299-7324 or 827-8777.
