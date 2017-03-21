Community

Annual spaghetti supper and silent auction March 22 to benefit The Animal Orphanage in Old Town

Posted March 21, 2017, at 1:01 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Old Town Elks Hall, 290 4th St., Old Town, Maine

For more information: 207-299-7324

OLD TOWN, Maine — The annual spaghetti supper and silent auction to benefit The Animal Orphanage will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Old Town Elks Hall, 290 4th St.

The menu will include homemade spaghetti sauces, salad, dessert and drink.

There will be a silent auction and soft music by deejay Rick Fournier.

For information, call 299-7324 or 827-8777.

