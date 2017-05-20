Community

Annual Songwriters’ Coffeehouse

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted May 20, 2017, at 5:49 p.m.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/songwriters-coffeehouse-june-1/

The songwriters of the Camden Public Library’s Songwriters’ Sessions are ready to perform the new music they’ve worked on all winter–blues, singer-songwriter, choral works, instrumentals, topical songs, love songs, and more. Suggested donation at the door will be $5.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. 1-year-old killed in Alton Elementary car accident identified1-year-old killed in Alton Elementary car accident identified
  2. Mark Zuckerberg vacationing in rural Maine; spotted dining Friday night in BangorMark Zuckerberg vacationing in rural Maine; spotted dining Friday night in Bangor
  3. State to close Machiasport prison next monthState to close Machiasport prison next month
  4. Former DFAS employee sues Limestone facility over bad waterFormer DFAS employee sues Limestone facility over bad water
  5. LePage refuses to put up National Monument road signsLePage refuses to put up National Monument road signs