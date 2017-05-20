Annual Songwriters’ Coffeehouse

Thursday, June 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/songwriters-coffeehouse-june-1/
The songwriters of the Camden Public Library’s Songwriters’ Sessions are ready to perform the new music they’ve worked on all winter–blues, singer-songwriter, choral works, instrumentals, topical songs, love songs, and more. Suggested donation at the door will be $5.
