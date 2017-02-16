Annual Solar Open House at ReVision Energy

Saturday, March 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: ReVision Energy, 91 West Main Street, Liberty, Maine For more information: 207-589-4171; revisionenergy.com/

The options for adopting solar are expanding with EV chargers, new battery storage technology and community solar

LIBERTY, ME – Join ReVision Energy for an annual open house and workshop at their solar-powered office. Learn how homeowners, businesses and non-profits are utilizing solar energy to lock into long term energy savings while reducing their reliance on fossil fuels.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn how solar electric (photovoltaic) systems, especially when paired with heat pump technology for supplemental space heating and water heating, are a cost-effective way to immediately reduce fuel usage. Current system pricing, the 30% solar federal tax credit, loan programs, power purchase agreements for non-profits, and community solar farm will also be discussed, as well as a state solar policy update.

The open house begins at 10:00am on Saturday, March 4th at the ReVision Energy office location at 91 West Main Street in Liberty. Guests can come by with any questions.

The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome.

ReVision Energy, with locations in Liberty and Portland, ME; Brentwood and Concord, NH; and Middleton, MA has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar energy systems across northern New England, including local installations at 3 Level Farm Community Solar Farm, MOFGA, Fedco Seeds, Kieve-Wavus and Little River Veterinary Hospital.

More information is available at www.revisionenergy.com or by calling (207) 589-4171.

