Annual Ski and Sports Equipment Sale at Carrabassett Valley

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Carrabassett Valley Academy’s annual Ski and Sports Equipment Sale will be held 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Anti Gravity Complex in Carrabassett Valley.

The sale will feature a variety of new and used ski/snowboard equipment and gear, as well as some miscellaneous sporting items.

Anyone planning to bring items to sell may do so 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. For information, visit: gocva.com/skisale.

