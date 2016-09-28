Annual Ski and Sports Equipment Sale at Carrabassett Valley

Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 1:48 p.m.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Carrabassett Valley Academy’s annual Ski and Sports Equipment Sale will be held 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Anti Gravity Complex in Carrabassett Valley.

The sale will feature a variety of new and used ski/snowboard equipment and gear, as well as some miscellaneous sporting items.

Anyone planning to bring items to sell may do so 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. For information, visit: gocva.com/skisale.

 

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debate
  2. Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.
  3. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Sports