Annual Quilt & Artisan Show in Cherryfield

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Cherryfield Academy Community Center, 51 Main St, Cherryfield, ME
For more information: 207 483-2131; RugglesHouse.org
It’s spring and time for the fifth annual Academy Quilt & Artisan Show.
Saturday May 6 from 9:30-3 come and view a wide variety of quilts from miniature to king size, antique to contemporary, traditional to modern.
Shop for unique crafts and products from local artisans. Don’t forget, Mother’s Day is Sunday May 14, and there will be plenty of items that would make great gifts.
Admission is $3.00 and proceeds go towards the further restoration of the Cherryfield Academy Community Center.
For more information contact:
• Brenda Fickett HiBrenda@Maineline.net
• Faye Hodgkins 546-7196 abusyquilter@yahoo.com
• Leslie McSorley 483-2131 quilting@theCraftyUnicorn.com
