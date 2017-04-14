Annual Quilt & Artisan Show in Cherryfield

By Leslie McSorley,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 14, 2017, at 7:14 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Cherryfield Academy Community Center, 51 Main St, Cherryfield, ME

For more information: 207 483-2131; RugglesHouse.org

It’s spring and time for the fifth annual Academy Quilt & Artisan Show.

Saturday May 6 from 9:30-3 come and view a wide variety of quilts from miniature to king size, antique to contemporary, traditional to modern.

Shop for unique crafts and products from local artisans. Don’t forget, Mother’s Day is Sunday May 14, and there will be plenty of items that would make great gifts.

Admission is $3.00 and proceeds go towards the further restoration of the Cherryfield Academy Community Center.

For more information contact:

• Brenda Fickett HiBrenda@Maineline.net

• Faye Hodgkins 546-7196 abusyquilter@yahoo.com

• Leslie McSorley 483-2131 quilting@theCraftyUnicorn.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  2. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  3. Scorpion bites man on United flightScorpion bites man on United flight
  4. In a surprise, Maine’s independent treasurer files for 2018 gubernatorial raceIn a surprise, Maine’s independent treasurer files for 2018 gubernatorial race
  5. LePage picks old-school Democrat as next state utilities watchdogLePage picks old-school Democrat as next state utilities watchdog

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs