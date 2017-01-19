Annual Point in Time Homeless Survey

For Immediate Release:

January 19, 2017

Community Health and Counseling Services

Bangor, ME

mquinn@chcs-me.org

Community Health and Counseling Services launches annual Point-In-Time survey.

On January24,2017 local service agency CHCS will participate in the annual Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) count of area homeless. While local shelters are equipped to provide numbers of currents residents, Community Health and Counseling will actively seek out those who are living outside in camps, tents, cars, and other outdoor environments. Supervisor of CHCS’s homeless outreach program (PATH), Mary Ellen Quinn, will lead a team of twelve that will venture into to the community, not only to count those affected by homelessness, but to provide individuals with much needed food and supplies. Quinn says that while the local shelters are successful in providing for local homeless people, some individuals are unable to acclimate to a shelter setting and find themselves living in the elements. “We are fortunate in Maine that the shelters do such a great job. We do, however, estimate that there are approximately a dozen individuals currently unsheltered in the Bangor area. Some stay outdoors because shelters are full; some can’t handle the shelter environment due to high their level of anxiety. When they are added to groups of unknown people, it can exacerbate their symptoms of anxiety.”

Working in conjunction with Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Hope House, Preble Street Resources (specializing in Veteran’s services), and Shaw House (focuses on homeless youth), CHCS will try to determine the number of homeless individuals in the greater Bangor area, while also being in contact with local service agencies and shelters in the Dover, Dexter, and Lincoln areas. Obtaining this count is imperative to enable that grant proposals can be written and that resources can be effectively secured and distributed.

A primary focus during this year’s Point-In-Time survey will be on homeless youth. According to Quinn, “They are often difficult to identify as they tend to stay with others temporarily or ‘couch surf’ and keep moving from place to place. There will be efforts to work with youth outreach and shelter programs like Shaw house to count those that are ‘unstably’ housed.”

To ensure that numbers are accurate, CHCS will team up with the Bangor and Brewer police departments, the City of Bangor, Brewer General Assistance, and the Salvation Army on January 25 through January 27, for what Quinn calls “service days”. This window will provide extra time to coordinate information and to make sure that no homeless individual goes unnoticed or overlooked.

For more information on the Point-In-Time survey or the PATH program please contact:

Mary Ellen Quinn, LSW – PATH Program Supervisor at 207 922-4432 or mquinn@chcs-me.org

