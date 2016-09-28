Annual PICA (Power In Community Alliances) Auction

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Richard E Dyke Center for Family Business, 1 College Circle (near Husson University), Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-4203; pica.ws

It’s hard to imagine but this year PICA will be celebrating over 25 years of holding our annual fundraising auction!! Again this year, the PICA Auction will provide a wonderful opportunity to have fun, do some holiday shopping and support great work for social justice.

Local artisans, businesses and generous donors offer wonderful items including original artwork, sweatshop-free clothing, holiday wreaths, pottery, books, yoga and dance lessons, Reiki treatment, gift certificates for local restaurants and stores, flowers, food and more! The Auction’s format includes both a silent and live auction, so there is something for everyone. No shopping experience offers so much variety in one place – with lots of fun, free food, great music and our live auction.

So gather your friends and your holiday lists and join us for an exciting afternoon.

Please share this with your friends and family.

For more information, to volunteer to help or to make donations please call Ellen at 207-947-4203 or email Ellen at elleng@pica.ws.

