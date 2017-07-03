Annual Photography Contest Entries on Display during Orrington’s Old Home Week

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Orrington Public Library, 15 School Street, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-825-4938; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
The 2017 Old Home Week Photography Contest will feature a new category this year… photos of the Curran Homestead Village at Fields Pond! Capture a scene from any season, inside or outside, old or new then enter them in the contest and have them on display for everyone to enjoy.
Please submit your favorite photo(s) featuring landscapes, seasons, wildlife, people, activities, sports, structures… anything as long as the subject is either Orrington or the Curran Farm! There will be two age divisions in each category: Adult (for ages 13 and over) and Youth (for ages 12 and under).
Judges will look at composition, color and representation of our community. Entries are limited to 4 per person. Judging will be done on Thursday, July 13, by a panel of dignitaries from our local government, schools and organizations and special judges from the Curran Homestead. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in each of the three categories. The winning photos will be proudly displayed at the Public Library during Old Home Week, July 14-23. Regular business hours are M-T-W-F 9am-5pm; Th 11am-7pm.
Entry forms can be picked up at the library or downloaded from www.OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com.
Contest Rules:
• All entries must have a title.
• All prints must be 8” x 10” and need to be matted (1.5”-3” width) with a backing.
• An entry form must be affixed to the center back of each mat and be accompanied by a duplicate entry form.
• All entries will be accepted at the Town Library from July 10-11 ONLY. No entries accepted after July 11.
• The Old Home Week Committee and Town Library staff assume no risk.
• All entries will be displayed in the Library during Old Home Week and can be viewed during regular business hours (M-T-W-F 9am-5pm; Th 11am-7pm).
• The official judging will take place on July 13.
• Winners will be contacted by telephone or email.
• Prizes will be awarded for first ($30), second ($20) and third place ($10) with ribbons for honorable mention.
• All photos must be picked up at the Town Library no later than July 28, 2017.
