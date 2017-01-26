Annual Peterson Canal hike slated for Feb. 5

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, Across from boat launch on Old Brunswick Road, Bath, Maine For more information: kennebecestuary.org

BATH, Maine — An annual trek along the historic Peterson Canal at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, during Great Maine Outdoor Weekend. The New Meadows Lake Association, Bath Historical Society, Friends of Merrymeeting Bay, and Kennebec Estuary Land Trust are sponsoring the guided 2.5-mile scenic hike, which is only possible if the water is frozen. It will be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 12, if ice is not sufficient. Meet across from the boat launch to the New Meadows Lake on Old Brunswick Road in Bath. Participants are urged to bring snowshoes, depending on the snow cover. Rides are available back to the starting point, or participants can return on foot via road or the canal. The canal was built to around 1790 to connect the Kennebec River with the New Meadows River to help with the downstream transportation of logs. Check www.kennebecestuary.org for updated information on ice conditions and the hike schedule.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →