Community

Annual Meeting and Potluck Dinner

By HOMEhouse
Posted June 28, 2017, at 4:47 p.m.

Thursday, July 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: bald mountain community center, 1287 bald mountain, orland, maine

For more information: 207-619-2246; facebook.com/events/1665750836810766/

It is time again to learn about your community! Covenant Community Land Trust is having its annual meeting and potluck dinner on July 20th at 5:30 pm. It will be at the Bald Mountain Community Center in Orland Maine (1287 Bald Mountain Road). All are welcomed to join us!

CCLT’s mission to is to provide permanent housing and community for marginalized peoples while protecting the environment. It was formed in 1978 and continues to work on its mission.

All are welcomed to join us!

This post was contributed by a community member.

