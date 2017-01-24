Annual International Dinner Presents a Globally-Inspired Feast

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

Coming up at the Eastport Arts Center on Saturday, February 4, at 6 pm, is the annual International Dinner, a tradition of more than twenty years. This elegant, candle-lit buffet is made possible by the contributions of many enthusiastic cooks, who create dozens of tempting ethnic dishes. With flags from around the globe making the center bright and gay, the feast is a great way to reconnect with friends in spite of winter’s chill, with toe-tapping tunes by Keltic Schmeltic and dances by the EAC’s International Dance group adding to the festive atmosphere. As well as a social highlight of the season, the event is an important fundraiser for the center; proceeds are ear-marked for improvements to the EAC kitchen.

Please reserve your seats by February 2 by emailing Chris Grannis at chris@eastportartscenter.org or calling her at 853-4650; please specify whether you’ll be bringing a dish, what your dish is called and its ethnic origin. Each dish will be labeled with the preparer’s name and that of the dish. Breads, soups, salads and appetizers, as well as entrees and desserts, are welcome. Attendees who bring an ethnic dish pay $7.50 for a seat; those who are just interested in eating can skip the cooking part and pay $15/seat. Attendees age 8 to 17 will be admitted for free if bringing a dish, or will be charged $7.50/seat; attendees age 7 and under will be admitted free of charge (though they too are welcome to get involved with the cooking projects).

The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →