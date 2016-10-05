Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington, Maine For more information: 2077790731; farmingtonbaptist.net/

Annual ‘Harvest Festival’

at Farmington Baptist Church

194 Whittier Road

Farmington, Maine

From 5:30 to 7:30 on Saturday, October 29. This is a family event with fun for all ages. There will be popcorn, candy and punch, a bounce house, lots of games.

Non-scary costumes are welcome.

