Annual ‘Harvest Festival’

By Deb Richard
Posted Oct. 05, 2016, at 9:47 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington, Maine

For more information: 2077790731; farmingtonbaptist.net/

at Farmington Baptist Church

194 Whittier Road

Farmington, Maine

From 5:30 to 7:30 on Saturday, October 29. This is a family event with fun for all ages. There will be popcorn, candy and punch, a bounce house, lots of games.

Non-scary costumes are welcome.

