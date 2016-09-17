Annual Great Strides Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis September 24

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Conners Emerson School, Eagle lake Road, Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: 207 288-4899; cff.org

The 26th Annual Great Strides Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis is Saturday September 24th in Bar Harbor. Check in at 8:30am at the Conners Emerson School. The walk begins at 9am. A new feature will be a shorter walk with a course of 3 miles coinciding with the original 5 mile walk. Both walks will be marked and will start together.

Join us to help raise funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Although Cystic Fibrosis is a rare disease three local families are affected by it and are working with the CFF to make CF stand for Cure Found.

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease which primarily affects the lungs and digestive system, causing chronic bacterial lung infection and digestive malabsorption. Children and adults with CF spend many hours a day inhaling medications to clear their lungs along with vest or chest physiotherapy.

Katie Leighton, 26 years old, is the daughter of Phyllis and Woody Leighton. She is a graduate of MDI High School and University of Maine. She currently works at the Tremont School and is also the head cheerleading coach at MDI High school.

Maggie Murray, 13 years old is the daughter of Rebecca and Steve Murray. She is in the 8th grade.

Aria Smith , 5 years old, is the daughter and Avery is the infant son of Billie Jo and Jourdan Smith.

For more information about the CF walk and to get a sponsor form you can contact Phyllis Leighton at phleighton@roadrunner.com or call 288-5430 or Rebecca Murray at rebeccamurrayinbh@gmail.com or call 288-4899. For more information about The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation visit their website at www.cff.org

