Annual Frye Mountain Heritage Tour slated Oct. 9

MONTVILLE, Maine — The annual Frye Mountain Heritage Tour will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, on Frye Mountain. The Teamsters, for the seventh consecutive year, will offer two-hour horse-drawn wagon tours of the mountain. There will be morning and afternoon tours.

Frye Mountain, now a multi-use Maine Wildlife Management Area, was once the home to many families of Montville, Morrill and Knox. Most of the farms were bought by the federal government in the late 1930s. The tour will take participants by marked sites of old farms, schools and cemeteries including narratives about the places and the people who lived there.

The Montville Historical Society and members of the Knox Historical Society will donate their time to help the Teamsters, and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit a local non-profit or charity of their choice, including restoration of the Troy Union Church steeple.

Pre-registration is needed to confirm a seat on the tour. This is to insure that all drivers, who donate their horses, equipment and time, have a full wagon-load. The times for the rides will be announced. To pre-register or for information, contact Gail Piper at 852-5405. Fee is $25, and is nonrefundable unless the event is cancelled due to rain.

