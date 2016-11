Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church, 2 Church St., Ellsworth, Maine

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Christmas craft fair will be held 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 2 Church St. Crafts, baked goods, attic treasures, used books, puzzles and more.

