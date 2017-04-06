Announcing the 2017 Season at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery

Friday, May 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, announces seven art shows in the gallery for the 2017 season. Artwork in all mediums will be considered, and each show will be juried. Every show will kick off with a reception open to the public.
“We’re looking forward to continuing our program of special shows at the gallery this year and wanted to give artists as much notice as possible about what is coming up. We wanted to share how excited we are for the upcoming season. A couple of new themes have been added this year, and together with some favorites, the line-up promises to be a great way to showcase the talent of local artists,” says gallery owner Will Kefauver.
The first art show will be “A Taste of the Peninsula,” running from May 26th through June 25th. The theme is the food, restaurants, vistas, and all things tasty about the Pemaquid Peninsula.
“The Boat Show” is the second art show, running from June 30th though July 23rd. The show will depict the working vessels and pleasure crafts of Maine, along with floats, buoys, and everything related to life on the water.
The third show will be “The Garden Show,” running from July 28th through August 13th, and will highlight Maine’s most beautiful blossoms and gardens. The show will complement the Bristol Road Galleries’ event on Saturday, July 29th, the “Garden Party Invitational.” In this event, 12 artists will be painting en plein air at the Kefauver gardens. Visitors will be able to watch the artists at work out in the garden, and then stroll through the gallery to see the work of Will Kefauver and his guest artists for “The Garden Show.” Things will be blooming, inside and out!
The “Rock ‘n’ Wave” art show will be the fourth show, and will run from August 18th through September 10th. The theme will be the rugged coastlines and crashing surf of midcoast Maine.
The fifth art show is “Monhegan Days,” highlighting the views, the architecture, and the charm of Monhegan Island. This show runs from September 15th through October 9th.
The sixth show is, appropriately, “The 6 x 6 Show.” The show runs from October 13th through November 12th, and features artwork that is 6” x 6” or smaller. The art is small in size but big in impact!
The seventh and final show of the 2017 season will be “The Little Holiday Show,” running from November 18th through January 2nd. The show will feature artwork that will include miniatures and smaller pieces, priced to suit every budget. Original art is perfect for holiday gift giving!
Calls-for-Entries with dates and details for submitting work for consideration will be provided in press releases before the start of each show. Artwork will be accepted for consideration approximately 2 weeks before each show’s opening day.
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta. For more information about any of these shows, please contact Will Kefauver at 207-226-0974 or will@kefauverstudio.com
