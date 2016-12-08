Announcing 2017 residencies at Joseph A. Fiore Art Center, Rolling Acres Farm

JEFFERSON, Maine — Historically, artists have celebrated the beauty and richness of the American landscape. The newly established Joseph A. Fiore Art Center at Rolling Acres Farm in Jefferson, a program of Maine Farmland Trust, aims to continue and evolve the dialogue between human and environment within the context of our current culture and time through exhibitions, public educational events, research and development of new farming practices, and by hosting residencies for artists.

This summer, the center hosted its first four artists-in-residence, all of whom were artists living and working in Maine: Robert Pollien, J. Thomas R. Higgins, Therese Provenzano, and Susan Smith.

“It was exciting to see each artist delve deeply into their artistic practice; the stretch of uninterrupted time at such a peaceful, visually stunning location allowed them to be both prolific and contemplative,” said Anna Witholt Abaldo, co-director of the Fiore Art Center, in a press release.

The Art Center will offer an expanded selection of residencies in 2017. There will be six, monthlong residencies for visual artists: two in July, two in August, and two in September. There will be a new “agriculture and art” residency from May through September, which will be the first step in reviving farming activities at Rolling Acres. This unique residency combines gardening responsibilities with the opportunity to devote time to artistic pursuits.

And finally, the Center is adding a new, one-time historic writing residency, focused on researching and then writing the story of the farm. The historic writing residency is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Applications for the 2017 residencies at the Joseph A. Fiore Art Center at Rolling Acres Farm will open in early December 2016. Information and applications can be found on the Maine Farmland Trust website:

https://www.mainefarmlandtrust.org/public-outreach-new/jaf-art-center/

