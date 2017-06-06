Anne Akiko Meyers plays Mendelssohn

Friday, July 14, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Crooker Theater, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-friday-with-anne-akiko-meyers/
The Festival is privileged to have Anne Akiko Meyers, one of the world’s leading violin soloists, at the Festival this year. In addition to performances with great orchestras around the globe, her career achievements count thirty-five albums (including the 2014 Billboard Classical top seller), world premieres of compositions by Corigliano, Higdon, and Rautavaara, among many others, and television features including The Tonight Show. Her performances of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra were met with rave reviews. Also on tonight’s program, Jennifer Higdon’s luminous chamber work, and Mozart’s showpiece for oboe, performed by Festival artist James Austin Smith.
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART
Oboe Quartet in F Major, K. 370
James Austin Smith, oboe • Kurt Sassmannshaus, violin • SoHui Yun, viola • Ahrim Kim, cello
JENNIFER HIGDON
Light Refracted
Bixby Kennedy, clarinet • David Bowlin, violin • Kunjing Dai, viola • Keiko Ying, cello • Peter Basquin, piano
FELIX MENDELSSOHN
Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin • Angel Gil-Ordóñez, conductor • Festival Orchestra
