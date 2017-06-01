Anime Drawing Class, Morning Session

Saturday, June 17, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Axiom Education & Training Center, 6 Colonial Way, Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/anime-drawing-basic-advanced2
Learn basic and advanced techniques of drawing Anime, including structure, technique, and setting up the image.
Students will bring their own art supplies, such as: paper, pencils, colored pencils, blending stumps, erasers, etc. (some supplies may be provided)
Instructor Mary Marble has been drawing Anime for eleven years.
Cost: $60
Dates, Times: Saturdays, June 17-July -15, 11:30am – 12:30pm
Location: Axiom Education & Training Center, 6 Colonial Way, Machias, ME
Register online: https://axiom.coursestorm.com/course/anime-drawing-basic-advanced2
For more information contact Sharon Foss, Axiom Education Coordinator: 207-255-4917 or by email: classes@connectwithaxiom.com
