Anime Drawing Class, Morning Session

By soshorepoet
Posted June 01, 2017, at 12:16 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Axiom Education & Training Center, 6 Colonial Way, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/anime-drawing-basic-advanced2

Learn basic and advanced techniques of drawing Anime, including structure, technique, and setting up the image.

Students will bring their own art supplies, such as: paper, pencils, colored pencils, blending stumps, erasers, etc. (some supplies may be provided)

Instructor Mary Marble has been drawing Anime for eleven years.

Cost: $60

Dates, Times: Saturdays, June 17-July -15, 11:30am – 12:30pm

Location: Axiom Education & Training Center, 6 Colonial Way, Machias, ME

Register online: https://axiom.coursestorm.com/course/anime-drawing-basic-advanced2

For more information contact Sharon Foss, Axiom Education Coordinator: 207-255-4917 or by email: classes@connectwithaxiom.com

