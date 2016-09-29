Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Machias Memorial High School, One Bulldog Lane, Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/anime-drawing-basic-advanced
Learn basic and advanced techniques of drawing Anime, including structure, technique, and setting up the image.
Students will bring their own art supplies, such as: paper, pencils, colored pencils, blending stumps, erasers, etc. (some supplies may be provided)
Instructor Mary Marble has been drawing Anime for ten years.
For more information contact Sharon Foss, Axiom Education Coordinator: 207-255-4917 or classes@connectwithaxiom.com
Five sessions, Sundays, October 23-November 20, 3:00 – 5:00 pm
Machias Memorial High School
One Bulldog Lane
Machias, ME 04654
