Anime Drawing, Basic & Advanced

By Valerie Lawson
Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 11:11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Machias Memorial High School, One Bulldog Lane, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/anime-drawing-basic-advanced

Learn basic and advanced techniques of drawing Anime, including structure, technique, and setting up the image.

Story continues below advertisement.

Students will bring their own art supplies, such as: paper, pencils, colored pencils, blending stumps, erasers, etc. (some supplies may be provided)

Instructor Mary Marble has been drawing Anime for ten years.

For more information contact Sharon Foss, Axiom Education Coordinator: 207-255-4917 or classes@connectwithaxiom.com

Five sessions, Sundays, October 23-November 20, 3:00 – 5:00 pm

Machias Memorial High School

One Bulldog Lane

Machias, ME 04654

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  2. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler
  3. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  4. Police search for man in attempted armed robbery outside restaurantPolice search for man in attempted armed robbery outside restaurant
  5. Ellsworth man accused of making meth near motelEllsworth man accused of making meth near motel

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living