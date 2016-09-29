Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Machias Memorial High School, One Bulldog Lane, Machias, Maine For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/anime-drawing-basic-advanced

Learn basic and advanced techniques of drawing Anime, including structure, technique, and setting up the image.

Students will bring their own art supplies, such as: paper, pencils, colored pencils, blending stumps, erasers, etc. (some supplies may be provided)

Instructor Mary Marble has been drawing Anime for ten years.

For more information contact Sharon Foss, Axiom Education Coordinator: 207-255-4917 or classes@connectwithaxiom.com

Five sessions, Sundays, October 23-November 20, 3:00 – 5:00 pm

Machias Memorial High School

One Bulldog Lane

Machias, ME 04654

