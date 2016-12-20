Anime Drawing, Basic & Advanced

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Machias Memorial High School, One Bulldog Lane, Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/anime-drawing-basic-advanced1
Learn basic and advanced techniques of drawing Anime, including structure, technique, and setting up the image.
Students will bring their own art supplies, such as: paper, pencils, colored pencils, blending stumps, erasers, etc. (some supplies may be provided)
Instructor Mary Marble has been drawing Anime for ten years.
For more information contact Sharon Foss, Axiom Education Coordinator: 207-255-4917 or email classes@connectwithaxiom.com
