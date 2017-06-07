Angels Honor Memory

Fort Kent ~ Becky Pelletier and Jennifer Daigle were at Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) on May 18th to present a gift of $14,000 to the Edgar J. (Guy) Paradis Cancer Fund. The money was raised at the fourth annual Angel Snowfest, held on March 11 at the Lakeview Restaurant and Campground in St. Agatha. The event was originally created to commemorate Dick and Carol Derosier who both succumbed to cancer and the Snowfest has now become an annual event to keep their legacy alive.

Daughters of the Derosiers, Becky and Jenny, said the event grows larger each year. They said when people learn that the event proceeds are for Angel Flight New England, the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund and PALS, they are quick to offer support. The 2017 event, despite the brutally cold temperatures, topped previous years in size, variety and attendance. The event offers entertainment for the whole family including: face painting, sledding, a poker run, a snowshoe walk, snowmobile sleigh rides complete with hot cocoa served along the trail, yes, even an appearance by Elvis! The event offers music throughout the day by Adam Ouellette, Boomerang and Bad Mother Boogie.

As the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund Treasurer, Cindy Daigle, NMMC Chief Financial Officer has accepted an impressive total of nearly $52,000 since the inception of the event in 2014. Daigle shared the tremendous impact this type of generous donation will have again this year for families of patients living with cancer. This year’s gift alone will support up to fifty families in need of assistance.

The goal of the Cancer Fund is to provide financial assistance to family members and significant others so they may accompany a cancer patient from the St. John Valley to a treatment facility outside the valley.

To learn more on how you can support the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund go to www.paradiscancerfund.org and watch for details of the 2018 Angel Snowfest event on Facebook. To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

