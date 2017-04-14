Andrew Wolf Memorial Concert – B+B

Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/andrew-wolf-memorial-concert-bb/
GILLES VONSATTEL, piano
TODD PALMER, clarinet
JAKOB KORANYI, cello
We’re delighted to welcome back the winner of the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, pianist Gilles Vonsattel, also a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant, winner of the Naumburg and Geneva competitions, and an artist of extraordinary versatility and originality. He will be joined by three-time Grammy nominated clarinetist, Todd Palmer and Swedish cellist Jakob Koranyi, who has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s most interesting young soloists. Their B+B program features cherished works by Beethoven and Brahms.
Program subject to change
BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11
BEETHOVEN Cello Sonata in A Major, Op. 69
Intermission
BRAHMS Klavierstücke, Op. 119
BRAHMS Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114
Tickets: $60 Adult, $10 Under age 25
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →