Andrew Wolf Memorial Concert – B+B

By Monica Kelly,
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:22 a.m.

Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/andrew-wolf-memorial-concert-bb/

GILLES VONSATTEL, piano

TODD PALMER, clarinet

JAKOB KORANYI, cello

We’re delighted to welcome back the winner of the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, pianist Gilles Vonsattel, also a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant, winner of the Naumburg and Geneva competitions, and an artist of extraordinary versatility and originality. He will be joined by three-time Grammy nominated clarinetist, Todd Palmer and Swedish cellist Jakob Koranyi, who has firmly established himself as one of Europe’s most interesting young soloists. Their B+B program features cherished works by Beethoven and Brahms.

Program subject to change

BEETHOVEN Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11

BEETHOVEN Cello Sonata in A Major, Op. 69

Intermission

BRAHMS Klavierstücke, Op. 119

BRAHMS Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114

Tickets: $60 Adult, $10 Under age 25

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Investors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aidInvestors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aid

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs