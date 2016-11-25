Andrew Harris to Perform Charles Dickens and more with ‘Mince Pies & Welsh Cakes’

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-347-7177; brownpapertickets.com/event/2716531

On Sunday, December 11th at 2pm, St. Lawrence Arts welcomes British actor Andrew Harris and his performance ‘Mince Pies & Welsh Cakes’ – Festive readings from across the pond!

Story continues below advertisement.

Join SLA in their Parish Hall Theater for an afternoon of fun family entertainment with Andrew Harris. Andrew’s witty and entertaining holiday performances have quickly become a tradition for many local theater lovers. Harris hails from the UK and has been active in professional theater and theater education for forty years, he is currently the Artistic and Executive Director of Deertrees Theatre, Harrison, Maine.

Let the snow fall, the yule log flame and the sights and sound of winter festivities surround you!

All proceeds to benefit the Accessibility Campaign at St. Lawrence Arts to replace the wheelchair lift!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →