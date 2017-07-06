Outdoors

Anah Highlanders Pipes & Drums @ Rockport Masonic Center FREE Public Concert

By jsukeforth
Posted July 06, 2017, at 8:32 a.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Rockport Masonic Center, 361 Main Street, Rockport, Maine

For more information: 207-691-2270

The Anah Highlanders Pipes & Drums will play a lawn concert from 6 to 7pm on July 12th rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and of course the kids and join the fun as the sounds of the piping fills the air around Simonton Corner.

Always free admission with pass the hat donations taken for the band. The Masons will be selling hamburger and hot dog plates that includes a side, chips, drink and ice cream sandwich. There will also be a 50-50 raffle drawn that evening.

The center is located at 361 Main Street, just up from the Simonton Corner 4-way stop signs. FMI please call Jeff @691-2270 or see the Face book page; Rockport Masonic Center

Pass the word along to friends and family, we appreciate the word of mouth help in advertising for these!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

