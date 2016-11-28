An Evening with Longfellow and Dickens

By Elizabeth Nash
Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 10:43 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 2077741822; mainehistory.org/programs_events.shtml#event_629

Ever wish you could sit in on an intimate conversation between two literary giants? Now’s your chance! Join us for a holiday evening of conversation, poetry, stories, and reminiscences with longtime friends Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Charles Dickens.

Story continues below advertisement.

From their first meeting in 1842, Longfellow and Dickens were instant friends, and for the rest of their lives they nurtured a lively and supportive relationship through numerous letters and visits on both sides of the Atlantic. How did the friendship begin and grow? What writings might they have shared with one another? What did Dickens think of Maine? And what were the origins of A Christmas Carol? Join MHS to learn the answers to these questions and to see these kindred spirits reunited as actors Daniel Noel and Andrew Harris bring Longfellow and Dickens to vivid life in front of your eyes.

$15 MHS Members; $20 general admission.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Casco suspect, 59, killed in shootout with police
  2. Three people arrested in Route 9 drug bust
  3. Teens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road in The CountyTeens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road in The County
  4. Man accused of two-county rampage that left 2 dead gets new lawyersMan accused of two-county rampage that left 2 dead gets new lawyers
  5. Explicit language alert: Watch the new video from O’Chang Comics, buddyExplicit language alert: Watch the new video from O’Chang Comics, buddy

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education