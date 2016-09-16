An Evening with LEO KOTTKE

By boxoffice,
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 12:53 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: The Strand Theatre, 345 main St, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-594-0070; rocklandstrand.com/event/evening-leo-kottke

Legendary guitarist brings his innovative finger picking style to the Strand stage!

Leo Kottke is an extraordinary acoustic guitarist, widely known for his innovative finger-picking style, which draws on influences from blues, jazz, and folk music, and his syncopated, polyphonic melodies. Kottke is a five-time winner of Guitar Players Magazine’s award for best instrumentalist.

Leo’s live fan favorites include “June Bug,” “Pamela Brown,” “Julie’s House,” “Pepe Hush” and “Jack Gets Up.”

Known also for his eccentric persona, and dry sense of humor, Kottke has been awarded two Grammy nominations; a Doctorate in Music Performance by the Peck School of Music at the U of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and a Certificate of Significant Achievement in Not Playing the Trombone from the U of Texas at Brownsville with Texas Southmost College.

