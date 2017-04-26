Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME
For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/
An Evening with CHERYL WHEELER & JOHN GORKA!
June 10 at 7:30pm. $42, $35, $30 advance / $42 door
This evening features the unforgettable combination of this dynamic duo of music. Cherly Wheeler is a gifted songwriter with a beautiful voice. Her respect as a songwriter is evidenced by the artists who cover her songs, such as Dan Seals, Peter Paul and Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks, Bette Midler, and Kathy Mattea. She is a natural story teller with a fantastic sense of humor. Her live performances create an immediate and undeniable connection with the audience. John Gorka, who Rolling Stone magazine called “the preeminent male singer-songwriter of what has been dubbed the New Folk Movement,” returns to our stage. Audiences love his stunningly soulful baritone voice and his original songwriting. His rich multifaceted songs full of depth, beauty and emotion gained are more relevant now than ever.
