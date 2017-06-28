An Evening of Gardening Programs at Winslow Public Library, July 17th at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, MAINE
For more information: 207-872-1978
Winslow Public Library Presents an Evening of Gardening Programs
Black Gold! All About Composting
Easily make your own free and healthy compost and reduce your kitchen, yard, and garden waste.
• Potent and safe fertilizer
• Moisture retaining to keep delicate plants and flowers from drying out in the hot sun
• Attractive mulch!
• Free!
Join Master Composters Ross Nason and Geoff Hill for a program on everything you need to know about composting. This practical, hands-on presentation will cover topics such as containers, chemistry, do’s and don’ts, compost recipes, and troubleshooting your compost pile.
and
Ready, Set, Go Healthy!
Plant Based Nutritionist , Cheryl Farley presents a” Garden To Table” theme with Summer Salads and Heart Healthy – No Oil Dressings that will tantalize your taste buds .
