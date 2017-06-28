Homestead

An Evening of Gardening Programs at Winslow Public Library, July 17th at 5:30 p.m.

By Pamela Bonney
Posted June 28, 2017, at 12:57 p.m.

Monday, July 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, MAINE

For more information: 207-872-1978

Winslow Public Library Presents an Evening of Gardening Programs

Black Gold! All About Composting

Easily make your own free and healthy compost and reduce your kitchen, yard, and garden waste.

• Potent and safe fertilizer

• Moisture retaining to keep delicate plants and flowers from drying out in the hot sun

• Attractive mulch!

• Free!

Join Master Composters Ross Nason and Geoff Hill for a program on everything you need to know about composting. This practical, hands-on presentation will cover topics such as containers, chemistry, do’s and don’ts, compost recipes, and troubleshooting your compost pile.

and

Ready, Set, Go Healthy!

Plant Based Nutritionist , Cheryl Farley presents a” Garden To Table” theme with Summer Salads and Heart Healthy – No Oil Dressings that will tantalize your taste buds .

Monday, July 17th, 5:30 p.m. at Winslow Public Library.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs