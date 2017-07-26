‘An Evening of Acadian and Cape Breton Music’ at Bagaduce

Friday, July 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Bagaduce Music Lending Library Performance Hall, 49 South St., Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5454
Peter Lindquist is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has toured extensively in the U.S. and Canada, and has also performed in England, Spain and France. His songwriting includes elements of bluegrass, folk and country music, often telling stories of the American experience. After many years away, Peter returned home to Maine, where he continues to perform and record, “fronting” his own band and working as a sideman and accompanist.
Although they come from different traditions, their collaboration packs high intensity, performing with dynamic interplay between the fiddle and guitar. Peter and Gus interpret old and original tunes with a verve that makes for a highly entertaining show for all to enjoy.
Suggested ticket donation is $15. For information, call 374-5454.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →